Flood advisory issued as severe weather hits southern Utah

National Weather Service
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jul 22, 2021
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A flood advisory was issued Thursday for the western parts of Cedar City through Enoch as heavy rains pound southern Utah.

The urban and small stream flooding advisory will remain in effect through 3:15 p.m.

A Significant Weather Advisory was issued for southwestern Garfield County until 2:30 p.m. with half-inch hail, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected.

Areas in the southern portion of the state have already been hit with severe thunderstorm warnings, with all expected to expire at 1:45 p.m.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service shared radar that showed thunderstorms growing in the central and southern Utah, bringing heavy rain and lightning.

Flash flooding potential was listed as "expected" for Capitol Reef National Park, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, and south of Bryce Canyon National Park. Floods in nearby areas were considered "possible."

