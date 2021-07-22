Flood advisory issued as severe weather hits southern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A flood advisory was issued Thursday for the western parts of Cedar City through Enoch as heavy rains pound southern Utah.

An Areal Flood Advisory for Urban and Small Stream Flooding has been issued for the western portion of Cedar City northeast through Enoch through 3:15PM #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 22, 2021

The urban and small stream flooding advisory will remain in effect through 3:15 p.m.

Live video below shows current weather information from around the state

A Significant Weather Advisory was issued for southwestern Garfield County until 2:30 p.m. with half-inch hail, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected.

Areas in the southern portion of the state have already been hit with severe thunderstorm warnings, with all expected to expire at 1:45 p.m.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service shared radar that showed thunderstorms growing in the central and southern Utah, bringing heavy rain and lightning.

Flash flooding potential was listed as "expected" for Capitol Reef National Park, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, and south of Bryce Canyon National Park. Floods in nearby areas were considered "possible."