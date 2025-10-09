Flood watches in effect for much of Utah as Priscilla system moves into state

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Dangerous flash flooding will be a major concern starting Thursday across most of southern, central, and eastern Utah as storms generated from what was formerly Hurricane Priscilla move into the state.

Flood Watches are scheduled to go into effect for dozens of locations starting at noon Thursday.

The storm front will begin to move into Utah late Thursday, with most areas under at least Flood Watch conditions through Saturday, although some watches extend into Sunday.

Officials are warning residents and visitors in the affected areas to be aware of the possibility of flash flooding, especially in Utah's "Mighty 5" national parks, which are currently dealing with an influx of visitors due to the state's fall break, as well as lessened support because of the ongoing government shutdown.

The National Weather Service issued an outlook showing "probable" flash flood potential for nearly all of southern Utah starting Thursday.

Concerns of flooding are increased in areas near burn scars left behind from this summer's wildfires. Over 15,000 acres were burned by the Forsyth Fire in Pine Valley, leaving the area vulnerable to flash flooding, in which a major downpour could send torrents of water, mud, and debris through the valley.

Rains may wreak havoc on burn areas left after Forsyth Fire in southern Utah:

Along with recent burn scars, the highest risk for flooding will be in areas like slot canyons, normally dry washes, and slickrock areas, according to the National Weather Service.

No flood watches or warnings have been issued for northern Utah, but rain and thunderstorms will likely occur throughout the weekend along the Wasatch Front and other locations in the area.

