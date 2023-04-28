Flood watches issued ahead of expected weekend snowmelt

SALT LAKE CITY — Flood watches will go into effect in certain areas of Utah as early as Friday evening as warm temperatures are expected to begin the spring snowmelt in earnest over the weekend.

A Flood Watch for the area near the Little Bear River in Paradise will be in place starting at 6 p.m. Friday and last until further notice. As of Friday afternoon, the river was at 8 feet; should it increase to 9.7 feet, the National Weather Service predicts minor flooding to affect farmland and low-lying areas near the town of Paradise.

The NWS issued a separate Flood Watch starting at 6 p.m. Saturday for East Canyon Creek near Jeremy Ranch downstream to Echo Reservoir. The watch will also be in effect until further notice.

Currently, the creek is at 6.5 feet, with the flood stage set at 8.1 feet. Should the water flow increase, minor flooding is expected along the creek, with minor inundation at the Jeremy Ranch Golf Course and adjacent areas.

Temperatures are expected to hit the 80s in many areas in Utah starting Saturday and lasting through mid-week. After several months of cooler weather, the state's record-breaking snowpack will melt, creating swollen rivers, streams and creeks.

Slot canyons may also be inundated with snowmelt and become extremely dangerous, according to the NWS.

People are being warned to watch their children and pets around waterways, especially with fast-moving waters through the snowmelt.

A new website showing real-time video of waterways across the state was introduced this week, giving residents a chance to see possible flooding conditions as they occur.