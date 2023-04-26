New river cameras will allow Utahns to monitor real-time flooding

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A new partnership with the State of Utah and a local company will allow residents to get a real-time look at flooding conditions across the state this spring.

Gov. Spencer Cox was part of the unveiling Wednesday of a new website that offers up multiple camera views showing nearly-live views of different rivers and creeks.

"This is a game changer for us and we're lucky to have it here in the State of Utah," said Cox.

The cameras will be fixed to mobile surveillance units and positioned by LVT, an American Fork-based company that combines high-tech security equipment with surveillance software. Cameras can be moved to monitor areas where flooding is expected or forecast.

While the system will utilize about 20 cameras, at its debut, the website featured cameras at the following locations:



Ashley Creek - Vernal

- Vernal Chalk Creek - Fillmore

- Fillmore Pine Creek - Meadow

- Meadow Provo River - Kamas

- Kamas Salina Creek - Salina

- Salina Weber River - Ogden

The new website will come in handy as Utah prepares for what's expected to be widespread flooding following an enormous snow season in which the state set a record for snowpack.

"We do have some monitoring equipment in different places, but being able to have eyes on those bridges and those rivers will help our public safety officials, help meteorologists and just help the general public to be able to see what's going on out there," said the governor.

Shortly before the event, the National Weather Service issued a briefing detailing potential risks for areas around the state. All of Utah will be under "minor risk" starting Saturday, while it will be begin on Friday for the southern portion of the state.

