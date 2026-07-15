From Historic Heat to a Chance of Heavy Rain

Scattered showers & t-storms are most likely across Eastern Utah today. Isolated storms over SW UT & very low chance along Wasatch Front. Isolated flash flooding possible in Central & Southern UT.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & hot with a 10% chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Near 106.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 80s.

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