From Meltdown to Monsoon!

Another hot day, but temps will gradually drop during the week. Increasing monsoon moisture will bring scattered showers & t-storms across the state today and linger into early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & hot with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near100.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly clear & cooler overnight. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 103.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 80.

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