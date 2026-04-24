From sunshine to rain & snow this weekend!

We're between storms today, so we've got a great start to the weekend!

A storm brushing by north of Utah could bring a few isolated showers to the north today, mainly over the mountains and along the Idaho border. They're possible, just not very likely.

It's going to be a little warmer than the last few days, but Freeze Warnings are expected again tonight for Sanpete Valley & Eastern Box Elder County. It's going to be clear & cool for the Salt Lake City Marathon tomorrow morning! Otherwise, Saturday will be a beautiful spring day, but take advantage of it because the next storm will move in tomorrow night.

Widespread valley rain & mountain snow is expected from Saturday night into Monday. Heavy precipitation is likely with a chance of up to an inch or more of rain in the northern valleys by late Monday. Snow levels will drop down to 7,500 ft. by Monday with significant snow totals possible:

Northern Mountains: 6-14 inches

Cottonwoods: 18+ inches

Central & Southern Mountains: 5-12 inches

Scattered showers could continue across the north all the way the middle of next week! Hold off on turning the sprinklers on, Mother Nature will take care of the watering!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of midday/early afternoon showers. Highs: Low 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Rainy & cooler with a slight chance of t-storms. Highs: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 80.

Friday Night: Evening clouds, then clearing. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Showers likely along with a slight chance of t-storms. Highs: Mid 60s.

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