Gusty winds forecast for Wasatch Front through Saturday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — Gusty winds are forecast for the Wasatch Front beginning Friday evening through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service forecasts strong winds reaching up to 55 miles per hour along Interstate 15 in Davis, Weber and northern Salt Lake County.

💨 A Wind Advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Friday into Saturday morning for gusty east/northeast winds along the Wasatch Front.



💨 The strongest winds will be near Parley's, Farmington, and Weber Canyons.



💨 Secure any loose outdoor objects! #utwx pic.twitter.com/PNiLa4EbvP — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 12, 2021

Areas along U.S. Highway 89 and Legacy Parkway will also be impacted by the winds.

The strongest winds are expected through the evening.

Residents are being advised about possible power outages, and are encouraged to secure outside items that may come loose during a storm.

