Here comes the rain

Two storms on tap over the next few days. The first storm moving in on Sunday with an initial impact for southern Utah and then showers moving north for Sunday afternoon. Rain in the valleys and mountain snow is expected. Temperatures remain above average with the first storm.

The next storm is due to arrive late Tuesday through Wednesday, coming in from the south. Temperatures are expected to drop close to seasonal averages by mid week. With these two storms, accumulating valley snow is not expected.

Salt Lake City:

Sunday- Cloudy and afternoon rain. High: 61

Sunda Night- Rain. Low: 43

Monday- Morning rain and then clearing. High: 55

St. George:

Sunday- Rain/thunderstorms. High: 58

Sunday Night- A chance for rain. Low: 48

Monday- Mostly cloudy. High:59

