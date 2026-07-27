It's so hot, even the low temperatures are record highs in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone looking for a break from the extreme high temperatures across Utah will have to sit by the air conditioner and dream because the intense heat is forecast to remain in place throughout the week.

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Conditions are so warm, that even the lows are high.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said Salt Lake City International Airport had recorded a low temperature of 86 degrees Fahrenheit, which would be the lowest on record, breaking the previous record of 82 degrees set in 2021 and 2023.

Although temperatures in the Salt Lake Valley on Monday and Tuesday are not expected to hit the highs reached over the weekend, they will gradually increase to where highs well over 100 degrees are once again expected by Friday and through next weekend.

According to the Utah Weather Authority, a high of 106 degrees is already in the forecast for Saturday, and 104 degrees on Sunday.

The brutal conditions are part of the heat dome that has formed over the central part of the country where atmospheric conditions trap heat.

“It looks like it is going to be pretty much stationary in that position as we go through the week,” Bob Oravec, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the Associated Press.

A brief break from the oppressive heat may come with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in northern Utah on Monday, with monsoonal moisture increasing Tuesday, bringing a better chance of storms.