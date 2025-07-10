Deer Creek Fire in southeastern Utah forces evacuations, road closures

LA SAL, Utah — A new fire that sparked Thursday in the southeastern Utah town of La Sal has forced county officials to tell nearby residents to leave the area.

The Deer Creek Fire is estimated to be nearly 50 acres and located near Deer Creek Road, according to San Juan County, who first posted the warning.

Multiple structures are threatened, fire officials said, and Old La Sal Road is also closed to all traffic until further notice.

Those who have been forced to evacuate and need a place to get out of the heat are being told to go to the La Sal Community Center.

"Please stay clear of restricted areas and follow all emergency personnel instructions," the San Juan County Sheriff's Office said. "Your safety is our top priority."