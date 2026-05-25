Memorial Day: Very warm with a side of stray storms!

High based showers & isolated dry t-storms are possible this afternoon, mainly east of I-15 this afternoon. Gusty south winds by mid-week will lead to increased fire danger across the south.

SALT LAKE CITY

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Memorial Day: Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 90s.

Monday Night: Clearing off overnight. Lows: Mid 60s.

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