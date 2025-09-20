Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mild start to the weekend with more scattered showers

Saturday Morning Weeekend Forecast
Good Saturday morning, Utah! Across northern Utah, we're seeing mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles in some areas. A southwest flow is in place, keeping temperatures mild this morning and slightly above average this afternoon.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the severe weather outlook for the state. Much of it is marked light green, showing chances of thunderstorms across the state except for areas south of Blanding and St. George.

Moisture moving through the northern half of the state will keep a risk of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Daytime highs are expected to reach the low 80s along the Wasatch Front, with a stray thunderstorm or two this afternoon.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the chances of rain in the Salt Lake Valley throughout the day. It starts at 5% at 5AM, rises up to 20% by 3PM, dropping down to 0% by 11PM.

Better chances for showers will arrive late tonight into early Sunday as another weak system brushes by, and we may hear a few thunderstorms overnight.

On Sunday, skies will become more active as a trough of low pressure approaches from the northwest. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing storm activity in and around the state. Pockets of green show areas where scattered showers are expected.

A cold front moving through late Sunday night into Monday will bring more widespread storms. Some lingering showers are expected into Monday morning, but skies should begin to clear by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will drop to the mid 70s on Monday before rebounding with warmer highs by midweek.

Southern Utah will remain mostly dry, with temperatures warming into the low to mid 90s through midweek, following highs in the upper 80s this weekend.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the predicted highs across Utah. From top to bottom, left to right: Ogden 79°, Logan 78°, Elko 76°, Wendover 78°, Salt Lake City 81°, Evanston 68°, Park City 68°, Vernal 78°, Ely 73°, Delta 82°, Provo 80°, Price 77°, Milford 81°, Richfield 78°, Moab 85°, Cedar City 76°, Bullfrog 87°, St. George 89°, Kanab 82°, Blanding 79°

