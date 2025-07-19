Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mixture of sun and clouds going into Pioneer week

Saturday Morning Weekend Forecast
Posted

A mix of sun and clouds for much of the state Saturday as some moisture remains. Southwest flow will continue today, maintaining a risk of isolated thunderstorms, generally over the higher terrain.

Graphics generated at the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the flash flood potential for a number of national park areas. The ones showing possible risk include Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Grand Staircase, San Rafael Swell, and Zion. The remaining areas where it's not expected include Arches, Canyonlands, Glen Canyon, and Natural Bridges.

Flash flood potential also remains over some of our national parks and recreational areas, Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Grand Staircase-Escalante, and San Rafael Swell. Thunderstorms will flare up this afternoon and will be capable of producing moderate to heavy rainfall. Make sure to check with the local ranger station before you head out.

Graphics generated at the FOX 13 Weather Center showing a map of Utah and surrounding states. Sections are colored green to indicate the possibility of thunder, covering most of Utah, with the section showing Moab and Blanding uncovered.

By Sunday, drier air will be moving in, and most areas will remain hot and dry. Daytime highs are climbing slightly above normal up north, with near-average heat in southern Utah. An approaching storm in the Pacific Northwest will increase winds over the state into the work week.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the forecasted temperatures across the state. From Left to Right, Top to Bottom: Elko 93°, Wendover 96°, Ogden 93°, Logan 92°, Salt Lake City 94°, Park City 81°, Evanston 83°, Vernal 88°, Ely 87°, Delta 94°, Provo 93°, Price 88°, Milford 89°, Richfield 88°, Moab 98°, Cedar City 86°, Bullfrog 100°, St. George 101°, Kanab 93°, Blanding 91°

This will elevate fire weather conditions over southern Utah, where winds will be gusty, up to 25 mph. The storm will clip northern Utah late Monday into Tuesday, helping drop temperatures a few degrees statewide. However, little to no moisture is expected from the passing storm.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the path of a predicted story. Red arrows flow mostly along the southern part of the state, with a few spots on northern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday: Partly cloudy, slight chance of storms. Highs: Mid 90s.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Breezy. Highs: Upper 90s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Windy. Highs: Mid-90s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs: Near 101.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-70s.
Sunday: Sunny & Hot. Highs: Near 102.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Not as Hot. Highs: Near 98.

