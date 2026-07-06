Monday Feels Like 'Fry Day'

The heat is on! Temperatures hit the triple digits for the first time this year in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The average first day at or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit is July 6, so we were only one day off.

It won't be quite as hot as Sunday, but temperatures will climb well above average on Monday. A weak storm is brushing by to the northwest, and moisture associated with that system will bring a slight chance of dry thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains of northern and central Utah.

Record heat is possible late this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 90s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

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