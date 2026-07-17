Monsoon Keeps Flood Threat High

A surge of monsoonal moisture will bring the threat of PM t-storms with heavy rainfall. The highest threat will be across Southern UT. More of the same through the weekend and into much of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Showers & t-storms will taper off by late evening, then partly cloudy & slightly cooler overnight. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Becoming partly cloudy with showers & t-storms tapering off overnight. Lows: Near 80.

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