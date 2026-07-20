Monsoon moisture brings isolated thunderstorms and flash flood threat to Utah

Monsoon moisture still in place but not as concentrated. This means afternoon thunderstorms will developed across central and southern Utah but more isolated in nature. Elevated risk for flash flooding will be effect for Tuesday as monsoon moisture moves northward for Wednesday. Northern Utah sees the best threat for thunderstorm activity on Wednesday. Hot temps today across the north with Heat Advisories in place.

St. George

Monday: Mostly sunny. High-103

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low- 81

Tuesday: Partly cloudy 30% chance of thunderstorms. High- 101

Salt Lake City

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. High-101

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low- 75

Tuesday: Partly cloudy 40% chance of thunderstorms. High-97

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