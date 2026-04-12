More active weather for the Beehive State

Northern Utah is under a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms today as a powerful spring system moves into the region, bringing gusty winds, scattered storms, and a sharp shift in conditions. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for parts of the state, with some of the strongest gusts expected across southwest to west-central Utah, central and southern valleys, and the Tooele Valley.

Winds will ramp up through the late morning and afternoon, with widespread gusts of 30 to 45 mph and isolated gusts exceeding 45 mph. These winds could blow around unsecured objects, create difficult driving conditions—especially for high-profile vehicles—and kick up areas of blowing dust.

At the same time, northern Utah could see a few stronger thunderstorms develop this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. While storms are expected to remain scattered and somewhat disorganized, the atmosphere will be unstable enough to support isolated strong wind gusts and small hail, which is why the region is under a marginal severe risk.

The cold front will push through late Sunday afternoon into the evening, helping shift winds and gradually bring an end to the strongest winds. Behind the front, a stretch of unsettled weather settles in. Periods of valley rain and mountain snow are expected Sunday through Tuesday, though snow totals will generally stay light. Most mountain areas will pick up a few inches, with locally higher totals in favored terrain like the Cottonwoods.

Cooler air follows the system, knocking temperatures back below normal early this week. Looking ahead, an even colder system later in the week could bring widespread freezing temperatures to many valleys, including along the Wasatch Front, by Thursday and Friday nights—something to keep in mind for early spring planting.

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