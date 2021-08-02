Thunderstorms, heavy rain, flooding hit Salt Lake, Tooele areas

SALT LAKE CITY — A portion of the Wasatch Front in northern Utah is experiencing thunderstorms and heavy rain Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning shortly before 7 p.m. In included portions of Salt Lake, Davis, Weber and Tooele counties.

The warning was in place through 7:30, but was later extended to 8 p.m. The National Weather Service later provided an update that the storm had "weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property."

The warning expired at 8 p.m., but the NWS says gusty winds are still possible, as well as "urban and small stream flooding" in both the Salt Lake Valley and Tooele County through at least 9:30 p.m.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced that Big Cottonwood Canyon is closed due to weather and road conditions.

The NWS, as well as the Salt Lake City Police Department, are reminding drivers to not attempt to drive through flooded streets.

Southern Utah, especially Cedar City and other areas in Iron County, were once again hit hard by rain and flooding Sunday afternoon.