More snow, possible squalls expected during Wednesday storm

SALT LAKE CITY — After Tuesday's storm brought intense periods of snow to northern areas, causing traffic problems and power outages, Utah is digging out and getting ready for another round of storms Wednesday.

Alta was the big winner of Tuesday's storm, receiving 14 inches of fresh snow in just one day. Utahns across northern areas saw several inches delivered to their neighborhoods in a brief amount of time as snow squalls moved through.

But when exactly should Utahns be ready for more powder? Utah's Weather Authority is tracking when the snow will hit Wednesday.

FOX 13 News

Early Wednesday morning, Utah got a slight break from the stormy weather with only clouds overhead, but it won't last long with snow likely moving in the valleys before lunchtime.

Mountain areas were already experiencing flurries and light snow showers during the early morning hours as they dug out from Tuesday's heavy snow.

The next storm is again dropping in from the Pacific Northwest, first moving through Boise and other areas of Idaho before hammering the Beehive State.

FOX 13 News

By around noon, snow becomes more widespread, potentially reaching valleys of northern Utah and increasing the possibility of squalls.

Wednesday's storm will likely hit earlier in the day, having a larger travel impact on afternoon and evening commuters.

FOX 13 News

Utah's Weather Authority forecasts a snow squall hitting far northern Utah, including Logan, areas of Weber and Davis County, from 2-4 p.m.

From there, the squall moves into Salt Lake and Tooele counties from around 4-6 p.m. before moving South into Utah County and central Utah from about 6-8 p.m.

Of course, the exact timing of squalls could change throughout the day as the storm moves into Utah from Idaho.

Ahead of Wednesday's storm, the Provo City School District called for a delayed start for classes, "due to forecasted weather conditions and concerns about potential road conditions in the morning."



SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES: Check out the full list of school delays and closures across Utah

The Utah Department of Transportation similarly warned that roads could be tough to navigate Wednesday across the state due to the snow and potential for squalls.

A map shows most valley roads will be in the "moderate" category, with minor or intermittent weather issues. Mountain passes across northern and central Utah will likely see more impacts, with UDOT urging high caution for drivers.

UDOT

Utah Highway Patrol troopers reported responding to about 100 crashes on Tuesday as drivers navigated icy roads, wind and blowing snow. In the very early morning hours of Wednesday, UHP troopers already reported responding to about nine crashes.