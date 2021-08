SALT LAKE CITY — More widespread heavy rainfall is expected today across Utah along with much cooler temperatures.

FOX 13 Flash flood potential for Utah on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Rainy & cooler with thunderstorms most likely in the afternoon and evening. Patchy smoke. Highs: Low 70s.

Wednesday Night: Rain likely with a chance of more thunderstorms. Much cooler. Lows: Mid 50s.

FOX 13 Flash flood watch may for Utah on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Showers & thunderstorms. Lows: Near 70.