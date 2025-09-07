Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mostly dry going into the work week

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
Posted
Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the predicted hour-by-hour temperatures for the area of the Utah State Fair. 10 AM shows a temperature of 74° and Partly Cloudy. By 2PM, it remains mostly cloudy with a temperature of 80°, and by 6PM it rises to 86°, remaining partly cloudy.

A mix of sun and clouds to kick off Sunday, with less moisture in place today. Things are drier than they’ve been the past couple of days, and most areas will stay calm through the early part of the day.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the predicted hour-by-hour temperatures for those planning on mountain biking. 10 AM shows a temperature of 60° and Partly Cloudy. By 2PM, it rises to 66° with a chance of showers. By 2PM it rises to 72°, remaining partly cloudy with a chance of rain.

By the afternoon, some leftover moisture could spark a few afternoon thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains. A stronger storm isn’t out of the question, with gusty winds or small hail possible, but most storms will be short-lived and fade by evening.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the severe weather outlook. Much of the state shows a chance of thunderstorms.

Monday stays mostly dry with just a small chance of an afternoon pop-up storm. By Tuesday, winds pick up and storm chances slowly increase through midweek. Most storms early in the week will be high-based—more wind than rain—but Thursday and Friday could bring cooler temps and more meaningful rainfall, especially in northern Utah.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing flash-flooding potential for Utah's slot canyons. All canyons are marked green, showing that flash floods are not expected.

Highs drop into the 70s by the end of the week, giving us a break from the warmup early in the week.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the projected highs across the state. From top to bottom, left to right: Elko 86°, Wendover 91°, Ogden 86°, Logan 84°, Salt Lake City 87°, Evanston 75°, Park City 75°, Vernal 80°, Ely 80°, Delta 89°, Provo 86°, Price 81°, Milford 87°, Cedar City 81°, Richfield 85°, Moab 90°, St. George 94°, Kanab 86°, Bullfrog 93°, Blanding 84°

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere