Northern lights may return to put on another show over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Those who missed the sky show put on by the northern lights over Utah earlier this month may be in luck as they could return as soon as next week.

Back on May 10, the biggest geomagnetic storm to hit the planet in two decades produced perfect conditions for the northern lights to be seen across Utah.

Hector Knudsen Northern Lights over Delle, Utah

The phenomenon continued throughout that weekend, with Utahns gazing up and seeing the spectacular sights and sharing thousands of amazing photos.

According to Live Science, the massive sunspot responsible for the May northern lights show is still around and will be facing the Earth during the new moon on June 6.

"It will align nicely," solar physicist Ryan French told Live Science. "As soon as the sunspot starts to appear, we will enter the window of opportunity [for solar flares]."

Joshua Aisel

Live Science says when the giant sunspot, which is 15 times wider than Earth, moves into position to the right of the sun's center, it will be in the perfect place to send solar weather to our planet.

Although the new moon rises on June 6, the report says to be on "alert" before and after the date in case conditions become optimal for another northern lights appearance.

Ryan Bengford

Many Utahns experienced the best views of the northern lights by moving away from larger cities, but even those who stayed in place where they were saw an incredible show in the night skies.

