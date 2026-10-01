October Feels Like Summer!

October is off to a warm start!

High pressure building over the area through the weekend. That's going to keep it sunny with temperatures gradually climbing through the weekend. They could climb 5-15 degrees above average, so it might feel more like summer than early fall the next afternoons! Great news if you're heading out to look at the fall colors!

A weakening storm could slide through early next week and possibly bring a few showers, mainly over the higher terrain of Southern Utah. Aside from that, high pressure will likely build back by the middle of next week, keeping it sunny & mild.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Clear & mild. Lows: Mid 60s.

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