Parts of southern Utah hit with flooding again

Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.

Official Flood Advisories are in effect from the National Weather Service in Iron County through about 8:15 p.m. The NWS warns of "Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas" and "Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall."

The City of Moab also warned residents and visitors of flooding along Pack Creek and Mill Creek. Mill Creek Parkway in downtown Moab is closed, as well as these areas (as written in an official social media post):



The bridge near the 400 east bus barn

The pedestrian bridge on Kane Creek

And sections of the parkway near and along 500 West

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads," the NWS reminded the public in Sunday's alert, as it does in most flooding advisories, watches and warnings. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

Near Cedar City, flooding has already caused a mudslide on State Route 14.

Heavy rain moved thru the Cedar City/Enoch area recently.



Here's a look at SR-14 just east of @CedarCityUtah which had some debris slide onto the road.#utwx | @fox13

📹 Ashlyn Gubler pic.twitter.com/IG1dKXzmTc — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) August 1, 2022

In Cedar City Sunday evening, there were also as many as 4,451 Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity. By 7 p.m., there were about 2,300 outages. It was not stated whether flooding was the cause.

The areas of Cedar City and Moab were also hit by flooding on Saturday.