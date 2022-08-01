Watch Now
Parts of southern Utah hit with flooding again

Video from Emily Campbell shows flooding in Pack Creek near Moab on Sunday.
Posted at 7:08 PM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 21:12:11-04

Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.

Official Flood Advisories are in effect from the National Weather Service in Iron County through about 8:15 p.m. The NWS warns of "Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas" and "Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall."

The City of Moab also warned residents and visitors of flooding along Pack Creek and Mill Creek. Mill Creek Parkway in downtown Moab is closed, as well as these areas (as written in an official social media post):

  • The bridge near the 400 east bus barn
  • The pedestrian bridge on Kane Creek
  • And sections of the parkway near and along 500 West

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads," the NWS reminded the public in Sunday's alert, as it does in most flooding advisories, watches and warnings. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

Near Cedar City, flooding has already caused a mudslide on State Route 14.

In Cedar City Sunday evening, there were also as many as 4,451 Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity. By 7 p.m., there were about 2,300 outages. It was not stated whether flooding was the cause.

The areas of Cedar City and Moab were also hit by flooding on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
