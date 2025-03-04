Rain & snow winding down; More on the way!

High pressure building in today will give us a break from the wet weather this afternoon through early Wednesday. The next storm will bring more rain & snow from Wednesday afternoon into Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Rain & snow showers expected to taper off by late morning. Becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

