Red Flag Warning covers half the state with worsening fire conditions

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Worsening wildfire conditions accelerated by strong winds and low humidity levels forecast for much of Utah have forced a Red Flag Warning to be issued that covers over half the state.

The warning goes into effect at noon on Monday and remains in place until midnight.

Winds up to 25 miles per hour are expected, along with gusts up to 35 mph, for the area covered by the warning, which includes:



Western Uintah Basin

San Rafael Swell

Central Utah West Desert

Central Utah Mountains

Henry Mountains

Color Country West Desert

Color Country Mountains

Mojave Desert

Grand Staircase

Humidity in the areas affected will be as low as 5 percent, which, combined with the strong winds, will create critical fire conditions that could spark new fires or quickly expand existing fires.

Several wildfires burn across Utah during busy weekend:

It has already been a busy fire season for most of Utah, with multiple fires being monitored in the state over the weekend.

