Wildfire near Draper neighborhood contained

DRAPER, Utah — A wildfire broke out Sunday afternoon near a residential neighborhood in Draper.

Officials with the city said the fire was burning in an "open space," west of Vintage View Court and south of Draper Heights Way.

Utah Wildfire Info

Just over an hour after the initial announcement, Draper City officials gave an update saying the fire is under control. State wildfire officials said a "hose lay" was established around most of the perimeter.

The city said three hand crews will remain there until dark, and a fire unit will monitor the area overnight.

Firefighting aircraft helped by dropping water and flame retardant in the area.

State wildfire officials have dubbed it the "Suncrest Fire" and estimated it at 3-10 acres. They said it started behind a home, but no structures are threatened.