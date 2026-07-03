Red, White, & Hot This Weekend!

It might not be hot as a firecracker on the 4th of July, but it'll come close! It's going to be sunny with lighter winds & gradually warm up through the weekend. Baking hot early next week!
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Low 90s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.
Independence Day: Sunny & hot. Highs: Mid 90s.
Fireworks Forecast: Mostly clear. 10 pm Temps: Near 90.
Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
Independence Day: Becoming partly cloudy & getting even hotter! Highs: Near 102.
Fireworks Forecast: Partly cloudy. 10 pm Temps: Mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy & hot. Highs: Near 102.
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