Salt Lake City breaks another 2 temperature records

SALT LAKE CITY — Two temperature records were broken Saturday in Salt Lake City: the daily record and the monthly record.

The National Weather Service reported that its official climate location at the Salt Lake City Airport reached 103 degrees Fahrenheit Saturday afternoon.

This shattered the highest temperature of any September 3 on record; the previous one was set in 2017 at 98°F.

103° also set a new record for the hottest temperature reached in the month of September in NWS SLC's recorded history.

The daily temperature records likely won't stop there — highs are forecast at 102 for the next two days, and again at 103 on Tuesday and Wednesday. The daily records for Sunday (Sep. 4) through Wednesday (Sep. 7) are 98, 100, 98 and 99, respectively, according to the Weather Service's data.

Some areas across the state are under official Heat Advisories this weekend, and some are even under even more extreme Excessive Heat Warnings.

Salt Lake City's highest all-time temperature was 107 — a record that was tied this summer.

