SALT LAKE CITY — For the second time in nine days, Salt Lake City's record for the hottest temperature on a specific calendar day has been broken.

It's also the highest temperature Utah's capital city has reached in 2022 (so far).

Just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed that it recorded a temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit. This broke the previous July 17 record of 103°F that was set in 1960 and most recently tied in 2006.

But it didn't stop there — about an hour later, the NWS announced a new record (for July 17) of 105°.

In addition to breaking the daily record, 105° is the hottest temperature recorded so far this year in Salt Lake City. The previous high was set just over a week ago on July 9 at 104° — which was also a new record for that calendar date.

Sunday's daily record is just two degrees shy of the all-time Salt Lake City record of 107, which was set last summer.

105 was the projected high for Sunday in the city.

Meanwhile in St. George, the high temperature was forecast at 107. The hottest July 17 on record there was 112° in 1998, according to Extreme Weather Watch. The hottest all-time temperature in St. George and in the state is 117. That record was set in 1985 and tied last summer.

The NWS has "Excessive Heat Warnings" and "Heat Advisories" in effect for several regions of Utah through Sunday evening.

Flash flooding is also possible in some parts of southern Utah: