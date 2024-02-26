Salt Lake City sees warmest day of the year so far, warmest temperature since last November

SALT LAKE CITY — The last weekend of February was a stunner for the Beehive State, featuring temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Sunday afternoon was quite warm for the capital city, which saw its warmest temperature of the year, and the warmest temperature going all the way back to Nov.15 of last year.

Sunday's high temperature in Salt Lake City was 63 degrees. A high this warm typically doesn't occur until April 20. The normal high for late February is the upper 40s.

Sunday's high temperature in the 60s is the third time Salt Lake City recorded a high of 60 degrees or warmer. Back on Feb. 19, the capital city saw a high of 60 degrees, and 62 back on Jan. 31. Last year, the first 60-degree day of the year occurred on March 14.

The entire I-15 corridor from Ogden to St. George saw highs in the 60s Sunday afternoon.