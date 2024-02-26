Rain & snow on the way after an abnormally warm weekend

It has been a gorgeous weekend with highs along the I-15 corridor climbing into the 60s. This is nearly 10 degrees above normal. Sunday even saw the warmest temperature in Salt Lake City so far this year with 63 degrees.

NEXT WEATHER-MAKER: We're still on track to see our next storm system for the first part of the workweek. Precipitation is expected to increase across the Beehive State late Monday. There will be rain initially for SLC, with snow levels around 7,000 feet or higher on Monday, with a quick drop in snow levels Monday night into early Tuesday with a strong cold front sweeping in.

It appears the cold front will move through SLC sometime before midnight Monday night, changing the rain to snow. This will impact the morning commute on Tuesday with a flash freeze of any residual moisture on roadways from the Monday evening rain.

The northern and central mountains will see heavy snow Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. There's a Winter Storm Watch for these mountains — some could get upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning from Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.

The snow will also be blown around by 45-65 mph wind gusts. SLC could see 1-4 inches late Monday night into Tuesday morning with 1-2 feet for the northern mountains. The Cottonwoods will be the big winner with up to 30" of snow by Tuesday night.

SALT LAKE CITY

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Near 40.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with increasing afternoon rain showers. Highs: Mid-50s.

Monday Night: Rain in the evening changing to snow late. Lows: Upper 20s.

Tuesday: Morning snow, cold. Highs: Low 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: A few rain showers. Lows: Mid 40s.

Tuesday: Morning rain showers then sunny. Highs: Mid-50s.