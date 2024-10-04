Salt Lake City temps reach 90 degrees for first-time ever in October

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in its recorded history, Salt Lake City felt the heat of a 90-degree day in the month of October on Friday.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service reported the thermometer at the airport hit 90 degrees Fahrenheit at 2:20 p.m., the first time that temperature has been hit in October since records were first kept in 1874.

Mother Nature wasn't done, with the temperature later hitting 91 degrees at 4 p.m.

While the previous high for an October in the city was 89 degrees set in 2010, the daily high for Oct. 4 was a balmy 86 degrees in 1963.

The Salt Lake City Airport has hit 90F for the first time in the period of record (dating back to 1874) in October, breaking our monthly temperature record. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) October 4, 2024

Those who enjoy the high temps should bask in them while they can as cooler conditions are expected as early as Saturday with highs forecast for the low 80s in northern Utah.