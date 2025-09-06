Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scattered showers going into the weekend

Saturday Morning Weekend Forecast
Posted

It’s shaping up to be another active day across the state with the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms nearly statewide.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the rain outlook. Much of the state is marked green, showing marginal risk of excessive rain with isolated flood potential. The only area of the states not covered are to the west of Nephi, Beaver, and St. George.

A weak low-pressure system moving through will help spark storms and keep temperatures a little cooler than Friday.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the flash flood potential for Utah's slot canyons. All canyons show the possibility of flash floods.

Flash flooding remains a concern this afternoon for all recreational areas in southern Utah, with the risk extending into northern Utah as well. Avoid areas near recent burn scars, slot canyons, normally dry washes, and other low-lying spots prone to flooding.

Graphics from the FOX 13 News Weather Center showing the forecasted high temperatures across Utah. From top to bottom, left to right: Elko 86°, Wendover 87°, Ogden 81°, Logan 79°, Salt Lake City 84°, Evanston 72°, Park City 69°, Ely 79°, Delta 86°, Provo 81°, Vernal 82°, Price 76°, Milford 84°, Cedar City 78°, Richfield 80°, Moab 87°, St. George 92°, Kanab 84°, Bullfrog 91°, Blanding 78°

Highs will reach the mid-80s in northern Utah, with low 90s expected in St. George.

As the storm shifts east on Sunday, moisture levels will drop, leaving only a slight chance of storms over the higher elevations. Temperatures will warm back to near or slightly above seasonal averages.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center, showing the path of the storms. Much of the activity is kept to the northern part of the state, with a few spots shown near Price.

We’ll start the new work week dry with typical hot summer weather, but guidance suggests another round of showers and cooler-than-normal temperatures could arrive later in the week. Stay tuned.

