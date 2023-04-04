Schools closed, plows struggle to keep up with another heavy snow storm

SALT LAKE CITY — Another intense winter storm with snow, blowing wind and overall low visibility has Utahns digging out once again and questioning when this winter leave the Beehive State alone.

Northern areas of the state saw some snow Monday morning, covering the ground and making for some slushy road conditions but on Tuesday morning, many woke up with several more inches of fresh snow.

In response to the storm, the Jordan School District was early to call a virtual learning day for Tuesday, saying district crews and contractors will be working to clear snow from school grounds throughout the day.

Other schools also called for a delayed-start on Tuesday or virtual learning days as well.

Temperatures were colder Tuesday morning when compared to Monday, so snow is easily sticking to roads as plows have been working through the night to clean things up.

A lake effect band of snow meant snow came down especially hard in areas throughout the Wasatch Front Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service said the band of lake effect snow was "gradually shifting East" across the Salt Lake Valley Tuesday morning.

For early morning commuters, the National Weather Service warned that nearly all northern Utah valley roads are snow-covered.

The Utah Department of Transportation asked that drivers consider delaying their morning commute by "a couple hours" as crew diligently work to clear and salt roads.

A band of heavy snow made conditions even more difficult in the early morning hours as it made its mark from roughly Lake Point to Magna, Kearns, Bluffdale and into northern Utah County.

At one point in the early hours of Tuesday morning, snowfall rates in some areas increased up to 1.5 inches per hour with the band.

Mountain areas including Snowbird and Alta Ski Area reported that over the last 24 hours, they received more than two feet of snow. That's on top of their already massive snow totals that exceeded 800 inches last week.

Sadly, this will be a slow-moving storm, meaning weather impacts will linger throughout the day in northern Utah with more accumulation through the evening.

Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning snow showers will be lighter as this storm finally passes through the state but accumulation is still possible.

By Thursday, conditions will be drying out, just in time for better weather and sunshine for Easter weekend.

The intense snowstorm comes as Utah's statewide average for snowpack is now 201% of normal, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

While it may be a bummer for Utahns to pull out the snow shovel once again, the added moisture is great news for the state, which has suffered from drought for many years.