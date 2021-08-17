Parleys Canyon fire 21% contained, but weather now concern

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Parleys Canyon Fire is now 21% contained at a size of 541 acres, but severe weather Tuesday could cause concerns for firefighters and residents.

Officials say the fire's behavior was minimal Monday, allowing crews to increase containment.

Evacuation orders were extended Monday and remain in effect. Upper Pinebrook will stay evacuated until Wednesday at 8 p.m., while Summit Park and Timberline are evacuated until Thursday at 9 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning along the Wasatch Front and the area where the fire is located. Tuesday's forecast is expected to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds and large hail which could create new lightning-caused fires and fire growth.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flash Flood Watch for a large part of the state. The potential for an inch or more of rain is possible, meaning flash floods may occur.

Eastbound traffic on Interstate-80 is down to just one lane, while westbound lanes are fully open.