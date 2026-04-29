Shaking off the chill for a mid-week warm-up!

It's going to warm up just in time for the end of April!

Temps will climb into the low 60s along the Wasatch Front today and near 80 in Lower Washington County. So, after a wet & cold start to the week, it'll be warming up near normal for this time of year.

Spotty showers & isolated t-storms are possible over the higher terrain. They'll become more likely tomorrow as the next weather system slides through. A few might even pop up in the valleys.

There's a chance of easterly canyon winds along the Wasatch Front Thursday night into Friday morning. Otherwise, it'll be sunny & much warmer this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

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