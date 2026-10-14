Showers Decreasing; Late-Week Warm-Up

Valley rain & mtn snow will decrease as a slow-moving storm drifts away. Below freezing temps are possible in some valleys overnight. Sunny & warmer for second half of the week & upcoming weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with 20% chance of isolated rain showers. Highs: Mid 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app