Showers Decreasing; Late-Week Warm-Up

Valley rain & mtn snow will decrease as a slow-moving storm drifts away. Below freezing temps are possible in some valleys overnight. Sunny & warmer for second half of the week & upcoming weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with 20% chance of isolated rain showers. Highs: Mid 50s.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Near 40.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.
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