Showers to the east herald a cooldown

It’s a picture-perfect start to the weekend along the Wasatch Front, with sunshine greeting much of northern Utah. But head east, and the story looks very different.

Showers and thunderstorms are already bubbling up in Emery and Grand counties, signaling a more active day ahead for the eastern half of the state as a trough of low pressure swings through.

Some of these storms could pack a punch. Grand and San Juan counties are under the greatest threat, where isolated severe storms could deliver wind gusts over 58 miles per hour and large hail. The most active window will be late morning through the afternoon.

Along the Wasatch Front, storm chances are lower, but not zero — the best shot for showers will be east of I-15 and south of Salt Lake County. Temperatures statewide will trend cooler than normal, running about five degrees below average for this time of year.

By Sunday, conditions start to settle down. High pressure builds in, clearing out the storms and helping temperatures climb back to near seasonal averages across Utah. That quieter pattern doesn’t last long, though.

Early next week, another quick-moving clipper system will dip into northern Utah, bringing a small cool-down and a chance for a few mountain storms. After that, warm and dry weather is expected to take hold through midweek.

