SLC sees hottest day of the year so far

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city experienced its hottest temperature so far this year Sunday afternoon.

WATCH: Today's forecast: Excessive heat is on!

The National Weather Service tweeted around 3 p.m. that Salt Lake City reached 101 degrees.

But it didn't stop there — just over an hour later, the NWS tweeted that it had reached 102.

They said this breaks a 47-year-old record. Sunday (June 13) is now the earliest that SLC has reached 102 degrees since 1974, which set the record at June 15.

St. George hit 105 on Sunday.