Watch
Weather

Actions

SLC sees hottest day of the year so far

items.[0].image.alt
Pxfuel / MGN
file photo, stock image, generic graphic - heat wave, hot temperatures, summer, sun (5).jpg
Posted at 6:45 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 20:50:02-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city experienced its hottest temperature so far this year Sunday afternoon.

WATCH: Today's forecast: Excessive heat is on!

The National Weather Service tweeted around 3 p.m. that Salt Lake City reached 101 degrees.

But it didn't stop there — just over an hour later, the NWS tweeted that it had reached 102.

They said this breaks a 47-year-old record. Sunday (June 13) is now the earliest that SLC has reached 102 degrees since 1974, which set the record at June 15.

St. George hit 105 on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere