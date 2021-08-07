Smoky skies continuing this weekend

Smoke continues to spread across Utah, leaving poor air quality statewide. An approaching cool front will help to push smoke away across southern Utah. However, unhealthy air will remain across the north as temperatures look to increase for Sunday. Improvement to air will take place after Tuesday.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Smoke. Highs: Near 90.

Saturday Night: Smoke. Lows: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Still smoky with warmer temps. Highs: Near 100.