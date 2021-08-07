Watch
Smoky skies continuing this weekend

Meteorologist Brek Bolton takes a look at the smoke impacting Utah's air quality and how long it may last.
Posted at 5:59 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 20:08:42-04

Smoke continues to spread across Utah, leaving poor air quality statewide. An approaching cool front will help to push smoke away across southern Utah. However, unhealthy air will remain across the north as temperatures look to increase for Sunday. Improvement to air will take place after Tuesday.

Salt Lake City
Saturday: Smoke. Highs: Near 90.
Saturday Night: Smoke. Lows: Mid 60s.
Sunday: Still smoky with warmer temps. Highs: Near 100.

St. George
Saturday: Smoke-filled skies. Highs: Near 100.
Saturday Night: Smoky. Lows: Low 70s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Near 100.

