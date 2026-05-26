Some wet & windy weather to head back to work!

Showers & t-storms are likely across Northeast & East Central UT, but also possible in the north.

Gusty south winds are expected in the west today, then become widespread across much of Utah on Wednesday & Thursday, leading to high fire danger.

Cooler, wet weather is expected across the north on Friday. Then warming up and drying out this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy after morning showers, with a 20 percent chance of more showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy & cooler. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & breezy with SW winds 15-25 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with breezy winds decreasing after midnight. Lows: Lower 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app