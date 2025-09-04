Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Still warm, but increasingly stormy

Still warm, but increasingly stormy- Thursday, September 4
Monsoonal moisture will continue to surge north, bringing increasingly widespread showers & t-storms through the weekend. Heavy rain is most likely Fri & Sat along with slightly cooler temps.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers & t-storms thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of t-storms. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. A few showers possible in the morning, but showers & t-storms most likely in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms after midnight. Lows: Near 70.

