Still warm, but increasingly stormy

Monsoonal moisture will continue to surge north, bringing increasingly widespread showers & t-storms through the weekend. Heavy rain is most likely Fri & Sat along with slightly cooler temps.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers & t-storms thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of t-storms. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. A few showers possible in the morning, but showers & t-storms most likely in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms after midnight. Lows: Near 70.

