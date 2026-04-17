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Storm moves out but cold, winter temperatures remain

Cold air remains after storm - Friday, April 17
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The storm that roared through Utah, bringing snow and cold temperatures across the state on Thursday, is moving out, but cold air remains.

Freeze warnings will remain in effect until noon, before being reissued again on Friday night and lasting until noon Saturday.

Some snow showers are forecast to linger in the southern portion of the state in the early morning hours before tapering off. Up north, lake effect snow is expected to develop south of the Great Salt Lake and mainly stay in the eastern Tooele Valley and western Salt Lake Valley.

Following the early weather issues, a nice day is forecast, although with temperatures well below normal, with a sunnier and much warmer weekend ahead.

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