Watch
Weather

Actions

Storm to impact Utah following mild Christmas Day

items.[0].image.alt
National Weather Service
Expected snowfall starting Saturday night into Sunday morning
Snow totals 12-26
Posted at 4:24 PM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 18:24:55-05

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm is forecast to impact northern Utah with snow overnight after a mild Christmas Day.

LIVE RADAR: Track the storm as it approaches your neighborhood with FOX 13s interactive radar

The snow is expected through the northern part of the state, mainly in the mountains, early Sunday, before tapering off in the valleys and leaving behind windy conditions in northwest Utah.

NWS Storm Forecast

Valleys should see sparse amounts of snow, if any, with little to no accumulation.

Beginning Saturday night, hazardous driving conditions are forecast for all Utah mountain areas. The National Weather Service says travel restrictions are possible in the mountains and higher passes, including Parleys and Sardine summits.

The greatest impacts on valleys will exist in Cache Valley and the Wasatch Back region.

DOWNLOAD FOR FREE: Stay updated on the latest condition with the free FOX 13 Weather app

Drivers should expect slushy roads after the storm passes.

Sunday Travel Conditions

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere