Storm to impact Utah following mild Christmas Day

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm is forecast to impact northern Utah with snow overnight after a mild Christmas Day.

LIVE RADAR: Track the storm as it approaches your neighborhood with FOX 13s interactive radar

The snow is expected through the northern part of the state, mainly in the mountains, early Sunday, before tapering off in the valleys and leaving behind windy conditions in northwest Utah.

National Weather Service

Valleys should see sparse amounts of snow, if any, with little to no accumulation.

Beginning Saturday night, hazardous driving conditions are forecast for all Utah mountain areas. The National Weather Service says travel restrictions are possible in the mountains and higher passes, including Parleys and Sardine summits.

The greatest impacts on valleys will exist in Cache Valley and the Wasatch Back region.

DOWNLOAD FOR FREE: Stay updated on the latest condition with the free FOX 13 Weather app

Drivers should expect slushy roads after the storm passes.