Storms Out, Sunshine In!

Showers across eastern Utah are winding down as a slow-moving storm system moves east into Colorado, clearing the way for a warmer and drier weekend across the state.

The storm brought cooler, wetter weather to Utah and southwest Wyoming over the past several days. Starting today, dry weather is expected to take over statewide. Temperatures will gradually climb through the end of the week, with afternoon highs returning closer to normal for this time of year by Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure developing near the Pacific Coast will help keep storms away from Utah for the next several days. This type of pattern can temporarily slow or redirect storm systems, giving the region a break from unsettled weather.

But that break may not last long. A more active weather pattern has the chance to develop, although there is still uncertainty about exactly when the next storm will arrive and the path it will take.

Right now, the most likely scenario brings a Pacific storm into the region sometime Tuesday into Wednesday. Because the system is expected to be relatively warm, much of the precipitation would likely fall as rain rather than snow.

The exact timing and track of the system remain uncertain, but the overall forecast points to a quiet and warmer weekend before another chance for wet weather returns next week.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app