Stormy Halloween Weekend; Heavy Rain Likely

Weekend weather might be more trick than treat!

A series of storms along with deep moisture moving in will bring widespread valley rain & mountain snow.

Rain showers will develop over SW Utah in the morning, then become widespread across the rest of Utah by afternoon into evening. There could be a lull in the storm on Saturday, even though showers will be possible. Then widespread heavier rain is expected by Sunday & early Monday. Flooding will be a concern, especially over Southern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Cloudy & cooler. Rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday Night: Rain likely with isolated t-storms possible Lows: Lower 50s.

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