Stormy start to weekend; Flash flood threat high

Monsoonal moisture peaks today & tomorrow, bringing scattered showers & t-storms and an increased threat of flash flooding. Storms start to wind down Sunday, then dry & breezy early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 80s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with rain showers likely & a chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with showers possible in the morning, then a 50% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers & isolated t-storms overnight. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer with a slight chance of t-storms in the morning. Highs: Low 90s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app