Stormy Stretch Ahead

Rain will become more widespread across southern Utah Wednesday morning before spreading north through Friday. Many locations could receive between 0.5 and 2 inches of precipitation, while some areas could pick up more than 3 inches.

The heaviest rain is expected across southern and central Utah, where isolated flooding is likely. A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of southern and east-central Utah Wednesday and Thursday.

The storm will also bring a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. Southern Utah has the greatest chance for stronger storms Wednesday. By Thursday, thunderstorms could develop across the rest of the state.

Cloud cover could limit how strong the thunderstorms become. However, if enough sunshine and warmer air develop, conditions could allow a few storms to become stronger.

The storm will begin to change by Friday as colder air moves into Utah. Rain will become more focused across northern Utah, while snow levels could fall to around 7,000 to 7,500 feet.

The higher elevations of the Wasatch and Uinta mountains could receive around 2 to 6 inches of snow, especially above 9,000 feet.

A change is expected early next week as high pressure begins building over the region, which should eventually bring calmer and drier conditions.

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